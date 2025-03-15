Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 15, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column.

My Dear Tubelight, Happpiesttt birthday yrrr... I know u haven’t made any good decisions from the past 2 years... But no doubt u’ve made a genuine friend jo ki hu me raw and real. Nd I also hope ki tu mre un gine chune dosto m shamil ho jo end tk mre sth rhe jse soni... Happy birthday, luv uhhh too! CG

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Muthal, Dheere dheere samajh aa rha h ab. Tumko bachpan mai mere sath khelna itna passand kyu tha. Arya

Dear Mi, Close your eyes and see, We are around you! Soon you will be with us, waiting for you! Love, Chunka Bhai

Dear Rishav, You know what, I know mene life mein bohot galtiyan ki hai, but maine life se kuch sikha bhi hai, that, life should be lived on one’s own terms, you can’t give control of your life to anyone else. And what is more important is, just be in the present moment. What’s gone is gone, what will come, we don’t have any idea about that. So why not just live the present moment with full enthusiasm and joy. And you are my life, my present and my everything. Please mujhe maaf karde and come back into my life yaar. I am missing you a lot. Yours Srishti

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On