Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

My Dear Tubelight, Happpiesttt birthday yrrr... I know u haven’t made any good decisions from the past 2 years... But no doubt u’ve made a genuine friend jo ki hu me raw and real. Nd I also hope ki tu mre un gine chune dosto m shamil ho jo end tk mre sth rhe jse soni... Happy birthday, luv uhhh too! CG Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Muthal, Dheere dheere samajh aa rha h ab. Tumko bachpan mai mere sath khelna itna passand kyu tha. Arya

Dear Mi, Close your eyes and see, We are around you! Soon you will be with us, waiting for you! Love, Chunka Bhai

Dear Rishav, You know what, I know mene life mein bohot galtiyan ki hai, but maine life se kuch sikha bhi hai, that, life should be lived on one’s own terms, you can’t give control of your life to anyone else. And what is more important is, just be in the present moment. What’s gone is gone, what will come, we don’t have any idea about that. So why not just live the present moment with full enthusiasm and joy. And you are my life, my present and my everything. Please mujhe maaf karde and come back into my life yaar. I am missing you a lot. Yours Srishti

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction