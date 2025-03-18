Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

To My Sunshine, I feel so blessed to have you in my life, brighter than the sun on the cloudiest days. You make everything better, even the dullest of moments. Let’s keep laughing, loving, and making memories forever. And, by the way, I love you more than my morning coffee... and that’s saying something. Always Yours, Arjun Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

To My Boss, I often wonder how we survive the day-to-day chaos, but then I remember — you lead with the patience of a saint (even when your patience is almost gone, you hide it so well!). Appreciate your constant guidance, even if it comes with a side of stress. Ritika

Happy Anniversary Rohit, Every day with you is an adventure I never want to end. You have this way of making the ordinary extraordinary. Let’s keep dancing through life together, hand in hand, with endless laughs and stories to share. Keep being you! Nisha

Radhika My Bff, From our late-night talks to our silly inside jokes, I couldn’t ask for a better partner in crime. You’re the kind of friend who picks me up when I fall and makes every moment feel lighter. I don’t need the world, just you by my side. You’re the peanut butter to my jelly. Let’s never stop being us! Saanvi

To That Special One, I thought I knew what love was until I met you. You have this incredible way of making every day feel like magic. Your smile could light up a room, and your heart is pure gold. Can’t wait to create more memories with you. Also, if you could stop being so perfect, that would be great! Love, Tariq

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

