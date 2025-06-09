Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Hey Baby, Thank you for always being my constant — for putting up with my mood swings, drama, and random food cravings like an absolute legend. You somehow still call me cute even when I’m clearly being a chaos machine. I don’t say it enough, but I’m so, so lucky to have you as my calm in the storm! Love, Aditi Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

To My Forever Partner-in-Crime Rohit, Thank you for every 3am phone call, for letting me vent about the same thing for the hundredth time, and for never judging my detective-level stalking skills. You’ve always been the first to hype me up and the last to leave. Life would be a lot less hilarious and a lot more difficult without you. Kashish

My Wife, Even though we’re miles apart, you never feel far from my heart. Your voice still calms me, your texts still light up my day, and your love still anchors me through the worst of storms. Long distance isn’t easy, but knowing you’re on the other side makes it worth it. I’m counting down the days until I can hug you instead of just sending emojis. I miss you. Ronit

Hey Adi, Happy birthday, you magical creature. Another year older but still as chaotic and fabulous as ever. Thank you for being the life of every room, the joy in every plan, and the person who can make me laugh till I cry. Go eat cake like you mean it . You deserve all the sweetness in the world (and then some). Party kab hai? Jatin

Hey M, Thanks for being my human stress ball and biggest cheerleader, even when I’m being extra! Life’s so much better and way funnier with you in it. Love you always. Janvi

Hi Aditi My Love, I miss you even more today! Just a little note to say thank you for putting up with my drama and still choosing me every day. You’re my calm in the chaos and my favourite snack partner. See me soon. Vanya

Dear K, One day you’ll learn why you annoy me. Today is not that day. I still love you though. Yours, K

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

