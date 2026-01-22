Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

    Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column.

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 5:36 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Dear Fufa, Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. Have a great Birthday bash and lots of fun. Rudransh

    Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
    Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

    Dear Me, Why are u so worrying about future.??...Will it change anything...u only have present so focused on it..what will happen...will happen...and remember one thing I am always with u...so stop taking load and just chill. Laptaa

    Dear Dhiraj, Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. You keep a very special place in our hearts. We are really blessed to have you in our family. Komal & Yogesh

    To My Most Fav Person Ever, Thanking you to always make me smile in my hard situation’s and always with me also... You’re the best part in my life, thanking you for loving me so much an I’m always with uu and one day these distance will end & we’re together alwysss, luv uuu lots my love. Megha

    Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Dil Se: Messages Of HT City Readers, For Some Loved Ones
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Dil Se: Messages Of HT City Readers, For Some Loved Ones
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes