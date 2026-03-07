Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Hi Aarav, Some days the distance feels heavier than others, but even then you are always with me in the little things — the songs we both love, the late night conversations I replay in my head, and the plans we keep making for the future. I miss you more than words can say, but I know every day apart is one day closer to being together again. Until then, take care of yourself and don’t forget how loved you are. Love, Meera Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Ritik My Dear, Another year with you feels like another chapter of a beautiful story we are writing together. Through every high and low, you have been my calm, my strength, and my happiest place. I am grateful for every moment we share — the big celebrations and the quiet evenings alike. Here’s to many more years of laughter, patience, and love. Forever Yours, Kavya

Kabir, Happy Birthday! You are one of those rare people who makes life brighter just by being in it. Your kindness, your sense of humour, and your ability to show up for everyone you love makes you truly special. I hope this year brings you everything you have been dreaming of and so much more. Celebrate big today — you deserve it. Lots of love! Aditya

Hi My Love, Sometimes I sit and think about how lucky I am to have you in my life. Your presence turns the most ordinary days into something beautiful. The way you understand me without words and stand by me no matter what makes my heart feel safe. I cannot wait for all the adventures, quiet moments, and dreams we will share together. Sana

My Sweetheart, You walked into my life so unexpectedly, yet it feels like you were always meant to be here. Loving you feels natural, like breathing. In your arms, I find peace; in your eyes, I find home. Thank you for choosing me every day. I promise to keep choosing you too. Yours... always and forever. Nisha

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

