Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Dear S, Aur kitne din mere se gussa rahoge I am sorry kindly wapis aa jao Love you. N

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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Dear Fiffy, Wishing you a very Happy Birthday! Have a great Birthday bash and lots of fun. Rudra

My A, Every day with you feels like a blessing I never want to end. Your smile brightens even my dullest days, and your love gives me strength I never knew I had. You’re not just my wife — you’re my heart, my peace, and my forever. I love you more than words could ever say.... From Kay

To Al, Thank you for being a lovely person.... You supported me and guided me when I was just a rookie, I’ll always be grateful for that. May you continue to slay like that hot sauce on your table! SanaDisclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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