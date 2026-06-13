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Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City’s popular Dil Se column. Scroll down to know where to send your messages to see these get printed in the newspaper.

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 10:54 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Heyy Geetu, When are you coming back? Bore ho gaye yaar... Jaldi aaja. Khoob masti marni hai. Bol toh kal dopahar mein office se bunk maar lun? Dost A

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

My Simple Friend, My mind and heart are opposing each other. Mind says aukat me raho, chaand chhune ki koshish na kar, nahi to daant khata rahega,per dil hai ke manta nahi and says stick close. Anyway, all I want is you to be happy and ever smiling. I am a free bird now, with all the time in the world.. I would be with you whenever wherever it is convenient to you. Yours You G

Dear A, There are moments when we blame ourselves for whatever happens. Knowing nothing would have changed if it would have been the other way round. I dont know what to say to you that will make you feel better. May be one day you will understand. NR

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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