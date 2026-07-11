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    Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

    Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City’s Dil Se column. Read on to know where can you send your messages.

    Published on: Jul 11, 2026, 16:26:14 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Fiza, Tu meri dost hai sabse pyaari, Tere bina mehfil lagti hai adhoori saari, Khush reh tu hamesha, yehi hai dua, Janamdin mubarak ho! Your Dost, Priyam

    Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
    Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

    Hi Ashu, Yaar jab se door gyi ho dekhne ko bhi taras gaya hu meri dark chocolate. Mujhe pata hai ki hamare relation wo nhi hai ki main kuch confess kr sku. But I like you. I know that you are also in same condition. M

    Dear Aadil, Get well soon bhai allah apko zaldi thik kare... Apka Bhai, Tokir

    Hi Di and Jiju, I wish the love u share grow stronger as you grow old together. Wishing u both a lifetime of love and happiness. Luv u. From Jigi

    Dear Husband Bashir, Aap jaldi theek ho jao.... Aapko udas dekh kar mujhe achcha naii lagta. Apki Biwi Rukhsar

    My Love, Happy birthday, and miss u so much.... May all your dreams and wishes come true, and may life always bless u with endless joy, love, and success HBD again. Dhruv

    Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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