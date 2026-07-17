Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Dear Tomato, Kuch log zindagi me bs aa jate hain, aur phir har chiz apni si lagne lgti h. Tum meri har muskurahat ki sabse pyari wajah ho. Jinke saath waqt nhi, zindagi guzaarne ka dil karta hai. Happiest Birthday Tomato! Here’s to a lifetime of happiness and togetherness, and to loving each other a little more every single day baby. Love, Cucu

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Dear Ishan Kishan, I am a biggg fan of yours, happiest birthday to you and I wish you all the best for your future... Keep playing big shots and shine like you always do! Happyyyyyy birthdayyyy!! Your Fangirl, Anonymous

My Fellow Competitor, I know you all are pulling your hair even if the teachers we share are the same. Because i know I am smarter than you. So keep pulling your hair yourself till you see the bald patches because I’m going to win at whatsoever follows! Love & Light. Yap Yapper

Dear Deepakshi, I wish you a very happy birthday. Congrats 21 ki ho gyin aap. Bhagwaan tujhe swasth rakhe aur hamesha happy rakhe.. Thank you for always being the sweetest... G

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{{^usCountry}} Dear Family, Thank you for being there with me, despite of so many ups and downs you always stood up for me. Thank you and love you dil se ... Yours Neelu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dear Family, Thank you for being there with me, despite of so many ups and downs you always stood up for me. Thank you and love you dil se ... Yours Neelu {{/usCountry}}

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My Dear Pranjii, You mean so much to me, and you do not deserve to be half loved due to ever-changing feelings. It is pretty simple: I am choosing to be with you. Because love is a choice. I love you. Will you please be my boyfriend? Yours (If You Say Yes).... Shruti

Mukul, Je me tere to sohna munda kadi ni vekheya je meinu itna pyar krda h ki ohde liye mere to vadh ke kuch ni. Mei vi tere to bhut pyar krdi aa. Je mei tere naal kinna vi lad la, mei taa vi tere naal hi gal krne da wait krni aa. I love you mere Motu. Teri Jaan

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Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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