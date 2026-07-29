Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Sunte Hai Ji, Wish you a very happy birthday. Is khas din per aapko sirf shukriya kahana chahte hain, shukriya ki aap hamare proud factor bane, shukriya hamen duniya Ko duniya ki najar se upar uthkar dikhane ke liye, shukriya hamare pyare papa ji aur ek awesome husband hone ke liye. Shukriya hamari chhoti aankhon mein bade sapne bharane ke liye. Ham hamesha koshish karenge ki aapki tarah bane. Aapke Pyare Bacche, Biwi

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Mayank, Tumhari visible ya invisible presence muje suffocating wali feeling deti hai. Ab isse jada clear cut words nhi hai. Jisse tumko samjha pau. Mere uppr nazar rakh kr agr tumko ye lgta hai ki tum meri life ka part hu ya mai hu. Agr tumko aesa lgta h to tum alag hi type k insaan ho or meri samajh k bahar bhi. Please Live nd let live. M

To My Friend D, We know things are not going easy for us. Time from daily callers to strangers isn’t it difficult? Hope we make it through together. May a newspaper change something. Yours Gagan

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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