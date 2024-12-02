Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Hi Anjali Di and Rajat Jiju, As you both are entering into new phase of your life I wish the love u share grow stronger as you grow old together. Wishing u both a lifetime of love and happiness. Luv u both! From Jigisha Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dear Teddy Bear, Thank you for your wonderful message. It made my day. You make me smile despite the miles. I love you so much. You are cutest and my plushie. Kisses and hugs. Your Mango Shake

Mr Inspiration, Happiest Birthday! May your birthday bring cheers, love & joy your way. Here’s to more fabulous workouts, more gains in life & more hugs from mom & dad. We love you too much, it may just increase your calories! LOL. Have a super year Sonny! Love

Hi S, Back stabbing karte karte dil bar gaya kya…… Tc, Bye for now. Me

Dear M, My mind is enveloped completely with thoughts of you. Though you’re already aware how much I love you. I would never want to take you for granted ever. While we’re not meeting daily these days like we used to, I still want to say that you are with me. Yours S

Dear Homies, Thanks for being there whenever I needed you guys the most. Thanks for always accompanying me in all our tea talks. Thanks for making me feel confident during my insecure phases. Thanks for correcting me when I was wrong. Thanks for literally everything. A message to my girls. Yours, L

Dear A, Happy Birthday! Khoob saari good wishes to you, for your year ahead. Ab sushi kha lena aur cake banake ake lete aana!!! It’s rare that I say this but you are truly A+ when it comes to your passion. Certainly you are a child trapped in an adult’s body! But but your childlike smile and attitude towards life are too adorable to go unnoticed. Stop being annoying... which you do become sometimes... baki sab badiya hai. Bless you!!! From, HR

Hey Dan, You are not just a friend but my true bro! I know I can tell you anything and I told you. Bas wo ek baat bhool gaya tha. She is upset and you are also not talking to me. Pls bhai maan ja... Please please please party pe aaja. Tera Dost Arjun

Hey Mom, Wishing you a speedy recovery. Your strength inspires all of us every day. We are waiting to see you fit and smile once again. Sending all our love, prayers, and positive energy your way. You’ve got this! Get well soon! With Love, Nishi

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction