Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Dear M, I have never felt like this. I love the way you talk, move, and take care of me. You are like nothing I have seen before. I love you so much my love. Always stay the same!!! Luv, R Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Nat, Someone rightly said that loneliness is a sign you are in desperate need of yourself. find yourself so that I can stop quoting that someone that is rupi kaur. From Churi Kaur

To Peppa, Happy Happy Birthday in advance! Hope you remain in the best of healths and be just the way you are..! With your rocking personality and charming demeanour, hope this day is your best yet. Regards, Just A Girl

Dear Ola, Now that you have taken this big step, I wish you feel at peace with it and enjoy your life to the fullest! Love, Jani

To Rosie Pink, I know we have drifted apart, and you might not even know I have sent a message to you. But happy birthday, I really cherished the bond we had, and I think it should be back. Happy Birthday. From Your Long Lost Friend

To My Noni, Aapke sath jina hai aapke sath marna hai jindagi mein. I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for handling me and tolerating me. I absolutely run out of words when it comes to you. No matter what differences we’ve held in the past, we’ve conquered it all. I’ll always be there in your hard times right by your side. From Your Kiddo, From Your Old Friend

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

