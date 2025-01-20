Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Dear Yamini, Every dawg cat in this world has already made adjournment that no matter what Karan and Yamini cannot be one... Only u can make a decision. Karan Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Hi Ali, App develop karte karte company ko hi api GF bana liya hai? I too work and have experience but fitness ka bhi i take care. Restaurant jana, party karna toh jaise aap bhul hi gaye ho. May I know what are you interested in apart from work? If you are interested, I will send you an invite to dinner with me tonight. Alisa

Dear Kanu, W/o hai, wo hi meri zindagi ki bhor hai, usse hai pata us ke hath mere zindagi ki dor hai... Wo hai meri. Yours K

Hey Bud, It’s been long that we did party. Life has become boring after college ka fun is over. Dont be more bore and come over soon! Nishi

Dear Maya, You light up my world. Having you in my life makes everything better. Thank you so much for being part of my life and accepting me every day. Love, Your Grace

Dear Manya, Happy birthday in advance. You are the light of my life. I am blessed to have a niece like you, who reminds me so much of myself every day. It’s amazing to have a niece who is so beautiful, smart and funny! I got lucked out. Your Neha Bua

Hey Pookie, I miss you. I wish you come back to my life and things go back to how they were before. I hope you think of me too... Love you! You Know Who I Am

Hey Ridz, It’s the begging of a new year for me and I can’t wait to celebrate with you! I really love this time of the year when you come back hom.... Need I say I miss you, come soon! Let’s definitely meet up before your birthday and make it unforgettable for everyone at home! Waiting to see you! Vini

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication.

