Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Aree yaar Rhiti, tu naaraz kyun hai? You know it was not my fault and is just a misunderstanding. Acha chalo sorry na. Agar dinner pe lekar jaungi toh maan jaayegi? Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones.

Hey Aarya , even though miles separate us, you somehow manage to make me feel like you’re right here—nagging me lovingly and making everything better. Thank you for being my peace, my chaos, and my home, all in one. Counting down the days until I can annoy you in person again. Yours, R

Oye drama king! How have you put up with me all these years? You deserve an award (or at least free snacks for life). Thank you for being the person I can ugly cry with and also send weird memes at 2AM. Life’s just better with you around, even if you roast me non stop. Forever your unpaid therapist. Manya

My favourite human, Happy Anniversary! Who knew we’d survive each other’s quirks, bad jokes, and snack stealing? Thank you for being my constant, my calm, and my chaos. I’d choose you in every lifetime. Yours in love and laundry. Geetika

Dear Ma/Papa, Thank you for loving me through every phase, be it the stubborn toddler, or now the confused adult. Your patience, support, and unconditional love are what keep me going. I may not say it often, but I hope you always know how deeply I love and admire you. Forever your little one, Aman

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction