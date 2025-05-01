Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
May 01, 2025 11:59 AM IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in a regular chit chat with friends, through HT City's Dil Se column.

Aree yaar Rhiti, tu naaraz kyun hai? You know it was not my fault and is just a misunderstanding. Acha chalo sorry na. Agar dinner pe lekar jaungi toh maan jaayegi?

Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones.
Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones.

Hey Aarya , even though miles separate us, you somehow manage to make me feel like you’re right here—nagging me lovingly and making everything better. Thank you for being my peace, my chaos, and my home, all in one. Counting down the days until I can annoy you in person again. Yours, R

Oye drama king! How have you put up with me all these years? You deserve an award (or at least free snacks for life). Thank you for being the person I can ugly cry with and also send weird memes at 2AM. Life’s just better with you around, even if you roast me non stop. Forever your unpaid therapist. Manya

My favourite human, Happy Anniversary! Who knew we’d survive each other’s quirks, bad jokes, and snack stealing? Thank you for being my constant, my calm, and my chaos. I’d choose you in every lifetime. Yours in love and laundry. Geetika

Dear Ma/Papa, Thank you for loving me through every phase, be it the stubborn toddler, or now the confused adult. Your patience, support, and unconditional love are what keep me going. I may not say it often, but I hope you always know how deeply I love and admire you. Forever your little one, Aman

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On