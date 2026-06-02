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Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City’s Dil Se column.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 04:51 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Dear Kiddo, Your words are a beautiful expression of sincerity and longing in your message. It’s as if I can hear your whispered prayers. Keep shining your Sunshine smile and be happy to know that I’m here, for you and supporting you always. Yours G

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

Dear Ex Bestfriend, I know we are in different cities and not in touch but i still hope you’re doing good. I know you cut your hair though because “breakdown horeya si tenu bro”. Ab mere bina thoda trauma toh hoga hi. I wish you well and i hope your mom likes your new bestfriend. Better Friend

Hi Gadhe, I just wanted to tell you that I love you. I have never said this before but today I am saying that I love you. I just wanted to say I am always with you whatever happens and I really mean it. And you know that you can share anything with me which bothers you. I am sorry for if I made you cry for any reason. But I know you love me too! Hope to see you soon. Much Love! Yours Gadhi

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones
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