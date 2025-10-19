Edit Profile
    Diwali 2025: Potters craft diyas, idols and more @ Kumhar Gram as Delhi-NCR shoppers flock for festive clay decor

    Potter’s colony Kumhar Gram in West Delhi is buzzing with the Diwali spirit as clay gullaks, Lakshmi-Ganesha idols, diya thalis and décor items draw shoppers.

    Published on: Oct 19, 2025 7:15 PM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    West Delhi’s popular potter’s colony, Kumhar Gram is abuzz again! Ahead of Diwali, a gamut of designs in not just diyas but even decoratives are grabbing the attention of environmentally conscious Delhiites, who are travelling from far and wide to explore the crafts of potters here. Take a look at all that will compel you to go #VocalForLocal

    West Delhi’s Kumhar Gram, the famed potters’ colony, is abuzz with handcrafted clay décor ahead of Diwali. (Photos: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)
    For Diwali puja, these intricately designed Lakshmi-Ganesha idols are a must buy! Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250/pair.
    Exquisitely painted diya thalis can turn your puja rituals into a visual delight. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80
    Move beyond the usual candles as these traditional doll designed candle stands are perfect to bring a rustic and traditional touch to your Diwali celebrations. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50/ pair.
    We visited for our college photography project and found the place bursting with creativity. The craftsmanship is stunning! We came for the shoot but ended up buying several artefacts for Diwali. Manaar Ahmed, Student of Jamia Millia Islamia
    Jamia students Manaar Ahmed and Aliya visit the potters’ colony to capture its vibrant artistry for their photography project.
    No monkeying around. This quirky gullak (traditional piggy bank) is pretty popular this festive season. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70/piece.
    Clay chillum holders, adorned with tiny bells, will add a touch of charm to the festive flair. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70.
    Leaf-shaped Ganesha wall hanging to blend artistry and spirituality in your home decor. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60.
    Diwali par diya aur candles toh bikte hain par is baar mitti ki gullaks kaafi popular hain. Shoppers are specifically asking for monkey and turtle-shaped gullaks. Seeing this we’ve even come up with Taj Mahal shaped gullak. Ravi, Artisan
    No Diwali is complete without the quintessential shubh-labh hanging that invites good luck and prosperity. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80.
    Orders itne zyada aa rahe hain is baar ki hum Holi ke baad se hi kaam par lag gaye thhe aur abhi bhi sab busy hain. Not just Diwali, we’ve even received Chhath Puja orders... In a day, we work 10 to 12 hours and create 800 to 1,000 diyas. Dinesh Kumar, Artisan
    Dinesh Kumar and his wife Saroj proudly carry forward their family’s age-old tradition of pottery at Kumhar Gram.
    Diya aur sab mitti ki cheezein banana humara peedi dar peedi chalta aa raha hai,” shares Saroj (right), artisan and wife of Dinesh Kumar (left), on their family’s legacy where skill has been passed down through generations
    Peacock-themed clay diyas are being preferred by buyers in both options — with and without colours. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100.
    .Clay bells weaved in shapes of chimes will add a melodious touch to your festive space. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50.
    Vibrant artefacts like these faces will glam up your interiors in eco-friendly way. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90/piece.
    Artisans are dedicatedly painting and designing pots, day in and out, to cater to the rush ahead of Diwali.
    Fun and functionality: Turtle-shaped incense holders are popular among Diwali shoppers since the motif is associated with Vishnu’s Kurma avatar. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30/piece.
    .Radha Krishna-themed fountain up the aesthetic quotient of home decor. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,200.
    Buddha inspired diyas radiate calm and positivity. These can even double up as a wall hanging. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50.
    .Add urlis with colourful, floating flowers and turtles. Price: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 (decoratives); <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 (urli),
    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Diwali 2025: Potters Craft Diyas, Idols And More @ Kumhar Gram As Delhi-NCR Shoppers Flock For Festive Clay Decor
