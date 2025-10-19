Diwali 2025: Potters craft diyas, idols and more @ Kumhar Gram as Delhi-NCR shoppers flock for festive clay decor

West Delhi’s popular potter’s colony, Kumhar Gram is abuzz again! Ahead of Diwali, a gamut of designs in not just diyas but even decoratives are grabbing the attention of environmentally conscious Delhiites, who are travelling from far and wide to explore the crafts of potters here. Take a look at all that will compel you to go #VocalForLocal

West Delhi’s Kumhar Gram, the famed potters’ colony, is abuzz with handcrafted clay décor ahead of Diwali. (Photos: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)