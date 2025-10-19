Diwali 2025: Potters craft diyas, idols and more @ Kumhar Gram as Delhi-NCR shoppers flock for festive clay decor

West Delhi’s popular potter’s colony, Kumhar Gram is abuzz again! Ahead of Diwali, a gamut of designs in not just diyas but even decoratives are grabbing the attention of environmentally conscious Delhiites, who are travelling from far and wide to explore the crafts of potters here. Take a look at all that will compel you to go #VocalForLocal
We visited for our college photography project and found the place bursting with creativity. The craftsmanship is stunning! We came for the shoot but ended up buying several artefacts for Diwali.
Manaar Ahmed, Student of Jamia Millia Islamia
Diwali par diya aur candles toh bikte hain par is baar mitti ki gullaks kaafi popular hain. Shoppers are specifically asking for monkey and turtle-shaped gullaks. Seeing this we’ve even come up with Taj Mahal shaped gullak.
Ravi, Artisan
Orders itne zyada aa rahe hain is baar ki hum Holi ke baad se hi kaam par lag gaye thhe aur abhi bhi sab busy hain. Not just Diwali, we’ve even received Chhath Puja orders... In a day, we work 10 to 12 hours and create 800 to 1,000 diyas.
Dinesh Kumar, Artisan
Diya aur sab mitti ki cheezein banana humara peedi dar peedi chalta aa raha hai,” shares Saroj (right), artisan and wife of Dinesh Kumar (left), on their family’s legacy where skill has been passed down through generations