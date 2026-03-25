DTU fest dialled up to the max ft Amit Trivedi, Rashmeet Kaur & Vilen

Turning the night into a genre-blending journey, singer-composer Amit Trivedi, on Sunday, delivered a set that moved from Bollywood hits and folk rhythms to spiritual anthems. Kicking the evening off with hits like Shaam Shaandaar and Laila Laila, the singer first got the audience grooving before switching to Rajasthani and Gujarati-flavoured performances, with Chaudhary and Shubhaarambh. Again, as the crowd swayed to folk beats, Trivedi turned spiritual with Namo Namo and Jaikal Mahakal before reviving the party with Emotional Atyachaar. “I have been waiting for this night ever since it was announced that Amit Trivedi will be performing,” says Rajan Sharma, a second-year student.

With around 1 lakh students pouring into the campus from March 20-22, the grounds of Delhi Technological University in Rohini turned into a pulsating arena of music, lights and cheering crowds during its annual cultural fest Engifest. Day 1 saw indie sensation Vilen take the stage, Day 2 belonged to the soulful voice of Rashmeet Kaur, while the grand finale on Sunday featured the much-awaited performance by singer-composer Amit Trivedi.

The fest hit top gear with fire performances by Indie artist Vilen on Friday and Rashmeet Kaur on Saturday. With songs like Ek Raat and Chidiya, Vilen impressed the young crowd so much so that they even stepped on the stage for selfies.

While popular tracks like Bajre Da Sitta, Kadi Te Has Bol, Pasoori, and Faqeeran, Rashmeet swayed the crowd to her raw, infectious energy. She, in turn, was left in awe of the love she received. Taking to social media later, she wrote, “9k+ voices singing my songs back to me. I don’t think my heart has fully processed this yet. No words feel enough...”