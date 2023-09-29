DU's Hindu College students spot dead lizard in canteen food

Warning: If you have a phobia of lizards, don’t read further! Recently, a student group shared how some students spotted lizard in a plate of fried rice ordered at Hindu College canteen by a lab assistant. The incident occurred on Tuesday, and is unfortunately not the first one as students share how a dead cockroach was found, also in fried rice, about six months ago. Delhi University's Hindu College students have spotted dead lizard in food served at the canteen.(Sonu Mehta/HT and Instagram)

A few students from second-year BSc (Hons) Physics were present at the scene when the dead creature was found in the lab assistant’s food. Karthik P, one among these student, shares, “Thankfully, sir (lab assistant) spotted it before consuming it. It’s highly dangerous to let something like this happen! And this is not an isolated incident since barely months ago I found a cockroach in my food bought from the old canteen. We were told this carelessness will not repeat, and now this.... That’s why I’ve decided to speak up now.”

“It’s all over Instagram that lizard got entry into Hindu College, yet students can’t. This meme made on a rather serious situation is in fact true since we need to highlight what are the facilities of the canteen provided to us,” says Deepesh Aggarwal, a final-year student of BA (Hons) Economics at Hindu, who has also been in a similar situation last year when he spotted a cockroach in chhole bhature, and raised the concern to the food committee of the college. Aggarwal adds, “After this incident, my parents have asked me to completely stop going to the canteen since basic hygiene is an absolute must when it comes to food... The student body had complained to the college committee last year verbally, but this time we intend to submit a written letter demanding an explanation about the incident.”

Confirming that several students approached him regarding the incident, Abhay Pratap Singh, a final-year student of BA (Prog) and the student in-charge of canteen food, tells us, “This is the first incident of its kind in the college that has been reported to me. Due to the long weekend and the DUTA elections, we were unable to meet the students in college. But we will be meeting with the canteen committee soon, to raise the issue about hygiene... The new canteen committee is yet to be formed, and at my end we have been keeping a check on the food quality and hygiene standards and raised concerns whenever required in the past.”

