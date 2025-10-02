Dussehra 2025 Special | Actor Amol Parashar at Old Delhi’s 102-year old Ramlila: I have a ‘chaat’ tooth!

Delhi-born actor Amol Parashar is an all-time foodie at heart. And when it’s the time of Dussehra, he simply can't miss the chance to relish Old Delhi’s famous chaat. In the Capital, recently, to perform his stage show, the 39-year-old sneaked into an iconic Ramlila at the Red Fort grounds and his eyes glistened seeing the street food haven that is the food court at Shri Dharmic Ram Leela committee's Ramlila. Here's how the actor, known for web series Tripling and Bollywood movie Sardar Udham (2021) had a fun night out with HT City:

As Amol entered the Red Fort grounds, his eyes caught the sight of the food court that features a range of Delhi’s famous foods from matar kulcha to pav bhaji and, he marched straight to the chaat stall. Sharing his love for street food, he says: “Delhi is know for its street food and for the longest time it’s the chaat of this city that has always got my mouth watering. I often say that I might not have a sweet tooth but I definitely have a chaat tooth! Papdi chaat and golgappas will forever be my favourite because I can really amp up the spice level in it. I just love the chaat that makes me sweat, and that is the whole fun of having it. Toh chaat ka maza tabhi hai jab woh teekhi ho.”

Flashback to #ChandniChowk days “My naani used to live in Chandni Chowk, and I used to spend a lot of time at her house during my childhood,” recalls Amol, adding, “I have such beautiful memories of spending holidays and festivals at naani ka ghar, which are still fresh in my mind. Whenever I was in Old Delhi back in the day, attending the Ramlila was a must! I clearly remember how big a spectacle it was even then with the big crowds, fanfare, and excitement that was so palpable that it felt like a grand outing. With time, the Ramlila productions have become much bigger but festive feel aaj bhi wohi hai.”