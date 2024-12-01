Menu Explore
Earth Song: Sujata Dere’s captivating exhibition celebrates Nature’s mystique

ByNavya Sharma
Dec 01, 2024 04:18 PM IST

The event, curated by Uma Nair with scenography by Oroon Das, beautifully explored themes of nature and artistic expression

Art enthusiasts gathered on November 28 for the opening of Sujata Dere’s exhibition ‘Earth Song’ at Visual Arts Gallery in India Habitat Centre. The event, curated by Uma Nair with scenography by Oroon Das, beautifully explored themes of nature and artistic expression.

The evening began with cocktails and guided viewing, featuring remarks by Sujata.
The evening began with cocktails and guided viewing, featuring remarks by Sujata.

The gallery unveiled the Equus Series’ vibrant depictions of horses, the Lotus Series’ tribute to resilience, and the Forests’ serene landscapes.

The evening began with cocktails and guided viewing, featuring remarks by Sujata. "These are spontaneous works, with which I strive to capture the essence of the forest's mystique," she said.

Adding to the vibrant discussions were Suvir Saran, author and masterchef, Aman Nath, art historian and founder of Neemrana Hotels and Alison Barrett, MBE, Director of British Council India. The conversations offered profound insights into art’s connection with the natural world.

