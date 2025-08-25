Echoes of the Earth: Ranjeeta Kant’s canvases urge action on climate change

There were no mid-week blues at Bikaner House on Wednesday evening; instead, vibrant canvases with social messages took center stage during “Echoes of the Earth,” a solo exhibition by artist Ranjeeta Kant. The show is an artistic plea to listen more closely to the planet’s voice. Shibani Chawla and Ranjeeta Kant(Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The event saw the presence of eminent personalities from various fields, including the chief guest, art collector and philanthropist Kiran Nadar.

Conversations throughout the evening revolved around sustainability, the urgent need for action, and how art can effectively communicate these critical messages.

Ranjeeta, who has been painting for 25 years, shared that her work evolved during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Forest fires, flooding, coral bleaching, and ocean heating deeply trouble me. That period marked a shift, my work became more abstract, gradually transforming into what it is now. My entire process of painting comes from what I feel within, and I pour those feelings onto the canvas,” she said.

Explaining her decision not to title her paintings, she said, “I have left my canvases untitled because they are pure expressions of my experiences. I want to keep them open to interpretation, but at their core, they all convey a single message: Save the Earth.”

She concluded, “Preserving this planet is the primary message I seek to convey through my art.”

The exhibition runs until August 25 at Bikaner House, then moves to Chawla Art Gallery until September 12.