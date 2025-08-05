English author Jeffrey Archer’s stories to be on screen! Now read... No, watch it on OTT, films worldwide

It’s a boundary shot for fans of gripping storytelling — six iconic novels by bestselling author Jeffrey Archer are set to be adapted for screen by an Indian content and IP creation studio, Applause Entertainment. Author Jeffrey Archer's stories will soon be adapted for the screen.(Photo: X)

The titles being adapted include The Clifton Chronicles, Fourth Estate, First Among Equals, The Eleventh Commandment, Sons of Fortune and Heads You Win — each spanning genres from political drama and espionage to media wars and sweeping family sagas. Known for his pacy narratives, intricate plots and memorable characters, Archer’s stories offer a cinematic canvas that’s ripe for adaptation across languages and platforms. Speaking about the development, Archer said, “I’ve always had a deep fondness for India, a nation that has embraced my stories like its own. As an ardent cricket lover, it’s a country I feel incredibly connected to. I’m thrilled to see my characters and stories take on a new life, across India, and far beyond.”

The adaptations will take shape as premium series and feature films, reimagining Archer’s works for a new generation of viewers.

