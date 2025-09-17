Exclusive | Old Delhi’s Luv Kush Ramlila: Poonam Pandey to play Mandodari, Arya Babbar will portray Ravana

Joining the longlist of actors, who will be donning various avatars this year, will be actor Poonam Pandey (And this isn't a prank)! She is all set to play Mandodari (Ravana’s wife) in a theatrical representation of the Ramayana at the Red Fort grounds. Alongside her will be actor Arya Babbar portraying the part of the demon king, Ravana, at the popular Luv Kush Ramlila.

Stage is set for ramlilas to take over Delhi’s cultural calendar. With the timeless spectacle making a return in the festive season, the casting has turned as dramatic as the epic.

In a letter addressed to the members of Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, which organises one of Capital’s oldest ramlilas, Poonam has expressed her delight stating: “It’s a matter of great joy and pride for me that I am getting the opportunity to be a part of this historic and grand event... Ramlila is not just a religious event. Rather, it’s a celebration of our culture and tradition. By joining it, I consider myself fortunate. I look forward to being part of this event with full devotion and enthusiasm.”

In this context, it's interesting to note that Arya will actually reprise this role for he has previously played Ravana on the small screen. Flash back to 2015, when Arya joined the mythological television show titled Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman. At that point, the actor had said in a statement: “I’ve always been fascinated by the character of Ravana… I believe he is the most colourful character ever created. Every human emotion is so well depicted in his life span.”

It will now be interesting to witness Poonam and Arya play these significant mythological characters in their own style, amid live audience in the Capital.