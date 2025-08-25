FICCI FLO Women’s Conclave: An afternoon of power talk in New Delhi

The Capital played host to an afternoon of dialogue on collaboration, innovation and leadership as FICCI FLO hosted its Women’s Conclave, titled Power in Partnership: Women’s Conclave, titled Power in Partnership. FICCI FLO hosted its Women’s Conclave, titled Power in Partnership: Evolving Leadership Roles(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

“For so many years, FICCI FLO has been steadfast in its journey, fuelled by a desire to create meaningful impact and driven by an unwavering passion for change,” said national president Poonam Sharma in her opening remarks.

The event brought together leaders from diverse fields, including Chief Managing Editor (Entertainment and Lifestyle), Hindustan Times, Sonal Kalra, who shared candid perspectives on courage, resilience and the power of partnerships.

Hairstyling pioneer Habib Ahmed spoke about the hurdles he overcame to carve out a place in the industry.

Laxmi Singh, Commissioner of Police, Gautam Budh Nagar, popularly known as “Lady Singham”, shared, “The problem with a male-dominated society, they treat women lightly. But women when given pwoerr and authory to take everyday decision. never look back. all their lives, they multitasking decisions, all throughout the day and we are not going to back down.”

Producer and podcaster Riya Mukherjee reflected on relevance across generations: “The moment someone my age begins a conversation with ‘humare zamane mein…’, it strikes me. Science is about evolution; the world is always moving forward, adapting. But when someone says that, are they suggesting this ‘zamana’ (era) isn’t mine anymore? I want to be relevant to this time as well. Think of Gulzar sahab—as early as 1963, he wrote ‘Mora Gora Ang Lai Le,’ and in 2010 he wrote ‘Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji.’ He has always stayed relevant across generations.”.

Captain Zoya Agarwal, aviation trailblazer, highlighted the essence of collaboration: “Partnerships—whether in business, personal life with family, or in corporate structures—make us stronger. Aviation isn’t just powerful, it’s the very reason we can soar from one corner of the world to another. When our all-women crew flew and broke records, it wasn’t just about celebration—it was about breaking stereotypes. The reason we succeeded was because of partnerships. Coming together is what makes it possible to truly fly.”