Fifty years on, Natya Tarangini looks ahead

The city's cultural elite and dance aficionados gathered at the Raja Radha Rangmanch for a milestone evening in Indian classical dance, as Natya Tarangini, the Kuchipudi institute, turned 50. Raja Reddy, Kaushalya Reddy and Radha Reddy (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap)

Founded in 1976 by Padma Bhushan awardees Raja Reddy and Radha Reddy, the institute marked the occasion with a three-hour showcase featuring dancers across generations.

Held at its amphitheatre, Raja Radha Rangmanch, the space filled quickly with students, patrons, and the city’s cultural regulars. The evening opened with an invocation to Lord Venkateswara before unfolding into a layered performance featuring dancers across generations - from young children to senior students with over two decades of training. It closed with Shivatarangini, bringing the night full circle in both energy and intent.

"Kuchipudi was not popular in North India when we began. We never imagined it would grow to this scale. It feels like the almighty's grace and the blessings of those who supported us," said dance guru Kaushalya Reddy.

Recalling their journey, the founders, Raja-Radha, shared, "We came to Delhi around 1969-70 with a strong desire to practise and promote Kuchipudi, and formally established Natya Tarangini in 1976. Since then, our entire family has been dedicated to the form."

Looking ahead, the institute is now led by Bhavana Reddy, daughter of the founders. "Kuchipudi is a living classical legacy. I'm grateful to carry this lineage forward and shape its next 50 years," she said. The evening opened with an invocation to Lord Venkateswara and concluded with Shivatarangini, bringing the performance full circle in both energy and intent.

(Written by Snigdha Oreya)