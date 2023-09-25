Friday Jam: Wason and band Nasya's Bollywood-Punjabi tunes soar in Gurugram

The rocking stage of HT City’s Friday Jam Season 8 presented by Cantabil and co-powered by Hero Xtreme and Pass Pass hosted yet another exhilarating evening of power-packed performance as singer Kunaaal Wason took to stage at DLF CyberHub with members of his band, Nasya.

The performers created a soundscape with rhythms of Sufi music and fervent beats of rock that compelled the audience to let loose and revel in the energy of the artistes. Sharing his joy on performing at Friday Jam yet again, Kunaaal Wason told us before the show, “For artistes like me, the soul of our craft lies in forging connections through music, remaining true to our essence and recognising that it's the audience that both uplifts and defines us.”

Wason stayed true to the ethos of bringing nothing but the best to the stage and took it up a notch higher as the band belted out hit songs like Ilahi (Yeh Jawani Hai Dewani, 2013), O Humdum Soniyo Re (Saathiya 2002), Kali Kali Zulfon Ke Phande Na (1989), and Yeh Jo Halka Halka (1991), among oothers, to turn the night into a melodic feast. Wason further adds, “Friday Jam is an event where the audience gathers and chooses to connect with music organically.”

And needless to say, those present were left speechless at getting to enjoy an evening concert that too for free. Among these was Megha Gupta, a Delhi-based project manager, who says, “I've cherished Sufi music for years. Tonight's symphony of soulful melodies not only met but surpassed my expectations as it offered a blend of reflection and sheer joy."

The audience grooved to Bollywood and Sufi hits.

Spotted grooving to the fusion tunes was Prabhmeet Singh, a Delhi-based analyst, who said, "I made it a point to come straight here post work as I had heard a lot about Friday Jam from my friends after missing it out last week. It's an exceptional event, easily one of the finest I've attended in the past year."

Sharing similar thoughts, Komal Sharma, a Gurugram-based associate added, “The evening was a mesmerising journey for me. I'm glad to be introduced to such a phenomenal artiste and his band and get a chance to dive into the world of music on a Friday evening. Simply perfect!"

With two weeks more of musical masti left, regulars at Friday Jam are already looking forward to the upcoming performance next weekend.