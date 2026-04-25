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Get your domestic help verified, Delhi Police appeals after IRS officer’s daughter’s murder

After brutal rape and murder of a 22-year-old woman by a domestic help shocked the Capital, the Delhi Police has urged residents to get domestic help verified

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 12:18 am IST
By Karan Sethi
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The murder of the 22-year-old daughter of an IRS officer in South Delhi on Wednesday allegedly by their former domestic help, Rahul Meena, 23, has raised serious concerns over safety in households where proper background verification of domestic workers is not conducted. According to police, the accused had previously worked at the residence but was dismissed six weeks ago. He allegedly returned early in the morning with the intent to steal.

The murder of the 22-year-old daughter of an IRS officer in South Delhi has raised serious concerns over safety in households.(Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

The brutal nature of the crime, in which the victim was reportedly sexually assaulted and strangled, has sent shockwaves across the Capital. In response, the Delhi Police has urged residents to thoroughly verify domestic help, tenants, and other household staff before hiring them. Officials stressed that such checks are not just a procedural formality but an essential preventive step that can significantly reduce the risk of serious crimes.

Devesh Chandra Srivastva, Spl CP Crime, Perception Management & Media Cell, Delhi police.
“Delhi Police has continuously been making citizens aware of the need to get verification of their domestic helpers and tenants done. There is a solid basis behind this request, as it leads to a significant reduction in the possibility of crimes being committed by them. The verification process is free and easy, and can be done both online and at the nearest police station. We once again request all citizens of Delhi that, for their own and their family’s safety, they treat verification as their responsibility.” Devesh Chandra Srivastva, Spl CP Crime, Perception Management & Media Cell, Delhi police

Go to the Delhi Police website (https://delhipolice.gov.in) and navigate to the Citizen Services section, then choose Tenant/PG and Domestic Help Registration.

Register an account and fill out the online application form with details of the owner and domestic worker, including permanent address, identification documents, and contact information, then submit the form.

Offline process

Collect the domestic help verification form from your nearest police station or download it from the Delhi Police website.

Complete the form by entering all required details of the employee, including address and details of the home town police station.

Submit the filled form along with necessary documents such as Aadhaar Card and Voter ID at the local police station.

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Get your domestic help verified, Delhi Police appeals after IRS officer’s daughter’s murder
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Get your domestic help verified, Delhi Police appeals after IRS officer’s daughter’s murder
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