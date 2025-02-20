Group exhibition Samvega: Aesthetic Shocks opens in New Delhi

It is said that art has the power to transform and to illuminate. It was evident at this group exhibition, titled Samvega: Aesthetic Shocks, held in the Capital that brought together 11 artists. Minhazz Majumdar and Abhinav Bansal

The show was curated by artist Minhazz Majumdar, who said that the exhibition was a long-overdue recognition, and is an invitation to experience art that moves beyond the surface.

The show is organised by The Crites Collection by Mitchell Crites and ICA Gallery Jaipur owned by Abhinav Bansal.

Among those present at the do were artists Tirthankar Biswas, Shridhar Iyer, and others.