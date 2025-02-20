Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Group exhibition Samvega: Aesthetic Shocks opens in New Delhi

BySanchita Kalra
Feb 20, 2025 12:26 PM IST

The show is organised by The Crites Collection by Mitchell Crites and ICA Gallery Jaipur owned by Abhinav Bansal

It is said that art has the power to transform and to illuminate. It was evident at this group exhibition, titled Samvega: Aesthetic Shocks, held in the Capital that brought together 11 artists.

Minhazz Majumdar and Abhinav Bansal
Minhazz Majumdar and Abhinav Bansal

The show was curated by artist Minhazz Majumdar, who said that the exhibition was a long-overdue recognition, and is an invitation to experience art that moves beyond the surface.

The show is organised by The Crites Collection by Mitchell Crites and ICA Gallery Jaipur owned by Abhinav Bansal.

Among those present at the do were artists Tirthankar Biswas, Shridhar Iyer, and others.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On