Guru Purnima 2025 | Gold medals and guru mantras win big at World Boxing Cup, Haryana's female pugilists bow to mentors

Nupur Sheoran: Papa teaches me about boxing and life (L-R) Sakshi Chaudhary with her coach, Nupur Sheoran with her father, and Jaismine Lamboriya with her uncles.

Nupur Sheoran's father Sanjay Kumar Sheoran has been her mentor both in boxing and life.

Nupur Sheoran — gold medallist in the women’s 80+ kg category — counts her father, Sanjay Kumar Sheoran, a former international boxer, as her guru in both sport and life. “Papa ko jab coach banne ki zarurat hoti hai tab woh coach hote hain, aur jab papa banna hota hai toh ek father ka role nibhate hain. He is the perfect guru who teaches me not just boxing but also about life,” she says. Nupur began boxing at 12, when her father asked, “Boxer banna hai?” She said yes, and since then, they have been a solid coach-daughter team, but of course, the bond comes with its share of tough love.“Mujhe daant bhi padhti hai bahut,” the 26-year-old laughs, adding, “Just a day after I won gold, I was relaxing a bit too much. He said, ‘Chalo bahut ho chuka, ab training pe lag jao wapis.’ That’s how he keeps me grounded.” Sanjay adds,“Kya karun itni shaitaan bhi toh hai, par student hai A+.”

Sakshi Chaudhary: Haaro ya jeeto, discipline nahin chhootna chahiye’

For Sakshi Chaudhary, coach Jagdish Singh’s lessons in discipline have been the cornerstone of her boxing journey.

Sakshi Chaudhary dominated the 54kg final, but the 24-year-old credits coach, Jagdish Singh, for the win.“I used to watch boxing on TV, and after Vijender Singh’s 2008 Olympic medal, I was really inspired. That’s when Jagdish sir, who coached him, took me under his wing,” she says. From technique to mindset, he’s taught her everything. But there’s one lesson that drives her everyday. She shares, “Discipline ke bina kuch nahin milega. Tum haaro ya jeeto, discipline kabhi nahin chhootna chahiye.” She adds, “He has truly been my guru. I just hope to be the kind of student he can be proud of.” The respect in this guru-shishya bond is mutual. Coach Jagdish notes, “Her dedication and humility are what I ask all my students to learn from.”

Jaismine Lamboriya: Tu khel, tere dono chacha khade hain

Jaismine Lamboriya considers her uncles, Parvinder and Sandeep Lamboriya, as her first gurus.

Jaismine Lamboriya, who clinched a gold in the 57kg category, found her first gurus not at a training camp but at home in her chachas (paternal uncles), Parvinder and Sandeep Lamboriya.

“Main bahut chhoti thi jab unke boxing matches dekhne jaaya karti thi. Jab mujhe bhi nahin pata tha ki mere mein boxing ka talent ho sakta hai, tab unhone mere hunar ko pehchana,” shares Jaismine.

She recalls how her uncles first took her to the ring and trained her with unwavering dedication, ensuring she felt supported every step of the way. Now at 23, she shares with pride, “They would tell me, ‘Tu bas khel, tere saath tere dono chacha khade hain har kadam pe’. Back in the day, I was their biggest supporter and fan, and today they are mine! Lekin main chaahe kitna bhi upar pahunch jaaun, mere pehle guru hamesha wohi rahenge.”

