Gurugram bike chase debate: Indian road behaviour vs superbike riders

After the recent Gurugram hit-and-run episode where a biker woman was hit by a car causing a nationwide furore, we speak to experts and riders who explain what triggers superbike aggression, what the law allows and why Indian roads remain risky for high-performance bike riders.

Challenges bikers face

The recent Gurugram hit-and-run episode where a biker woman was hit by a car has caused a nationwide furore, (Photo: AI generated (For representational purpose only))

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“While we are building impressive new expressways, driving on these remains inherently dangerous because people routinely ignore basic civic traffic rules, like lane discipline. Our road safety environment isn’t ready for high-performance machines,” says Mohit Kharbanda, a rider with Highway Players. He continues, “The lack of strict legal enforcement leads to chaotic road behaviour, from people driving the wrong way to taking sudden U-turns. This makes high-speed riding extremely risky as you can never safely go full throttle without worrying about what unpredictable hazard might appear in the next 30 seconds.”

Saurav Priyadarshi, a Gurugram-based rider with Throttle Shrottle, tells us, “The superbikes are around 600cc to 1,000cc, and the internal city roads in our country are not equipped for these. There is traffic, there can be stray animals, and people don’t always follow traffic rules. The problem is that these long-stretch expressways do not allow two-wheelers. So, when riding interstate, we have to take older highways and internal roads, which are not always safe.”

What does the law say

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{{^usCountry}} Superbikes are legal in India if they meet applicable registration, type-approval, licensing and road-use requirements. Under Section 39 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, vehicles used on public roads must be registered, while riders need a valid licence for motorcycles with gear. Section 52 restricts alterations that take a vehicle away from its manufacturer-approved specifications. Factory-spec superbikes are therefore legal, while certain aftermarket exhaust, engine or structural modifications can invite action under applicable rules. Some expressways also restrict two-wheelers, making road-specific rules important. What to do when road rage escalates {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Superbikes are legal in India if they meet applicable registration, type-approval, licensing and road-use requirements. Under Section 39 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, vehicles used on public roads must be registered, while riders need a valid licence for motorcycles with gear. Section 52 restricts alterations that take a vehicle away from its manufacturer-approved specifications. Factory-spec superbikes are therefore legal, while certain aftermarket exhaust, engine or structural modifications can invite action under applicable rules. Some expressways also restrict two-wheelers, making road-specific rules important. What to do when road rage escalates {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi-based psychologist Dr Sarika Boora: “When it escalates to a dangerous level, it is often driven by perceived provocation, ego threats, and personalising the situation. Drivers tend to interpret another road user’s behaviour — such as being overtaken — as a direct personal challenge or attempt to assert superiority, rather than just routine driving.” She adds this “causes individuals to falsely convince themselves that the other person is deliberately targeting them.”

Her suggestions:

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Control this impulse by inserting a brief 5-to-10-second pause before reacting

Delay your response for just a few seconds will allow your mind to de-escalate before impulse takes over

Actively focus on creating physical distance from the other vehicle rather than yielding to the urge to chase, block, or ‘teach the other person a lesson’