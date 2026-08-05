Homecoming of CWG 2026 stars: Here’s how medal glory from Glasgow Games shines bright in Delhi

India finished fourth in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2026 with a medal tally of 39 total medals comprising 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze! The spectacular show at the Glasgow Games, which were held from July 23 to August 2, 2026 caused their friends, family, and fans to gather at the Delhi Airport to give a warm welcome to the sportspersons who have brought laurels to the country.

That’s how CWG stars received a warm welcome when they landed at Delhi’s IGI Airport. (Photos: PTI)

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Judo gold medallist Asmita Dey poses as she wore her triumph on her sleeve upon her arrival after the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Tuesday August 4, 2026. (Photo: Atul Yadav/PTI)

Judo gold medallist Harsh Singh received a hero’s welcome as family and friends carried him on their shoulders upon his arrival at IGI Airport. (Photo: Atul Yadav/PTI)

Boxing gold medallists Preeti Pawar (L) and Sakshi Chaudhary (R) were all smiles on receiving a warm welcome after their noteworthy performance at the recent Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. (Photo: Atul Yadav/PTI)

Boxing gold medallist Priya Ghanghas was welcomed with equal warmth at IGI Airport, and her garland of Indian currency notes caught all the praiseworthy views. (Photo: Atul Yadav/PTI)

Para-athlete gold medallist Sharmila Dhankhar (R) and bronze medallist Shilpa K Shyla were awestruck with the love and warmth they received upon landing in India after the recent CWG Games. The two won their respective medals in women’s F57 shot-put category. (Photo: PTI)

Boxing silver medallists Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (R), and Narender (L) were welcomed with several flower garlands upon their arrival. (Photo: Atul Yadav/PTI)

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