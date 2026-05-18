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How a Delhi-based creator made 24k in a day selling Maggi in hills

Content creator Devansh Tyagi earned ₹24K in a day from a Maggi stall experiment, showing how simple ideas can become profitable

Published on: May 18, 2026 03:50 pm IST
By Karan Sethi, New Delhi
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Ever wondered how much a simple roadside Maggi stall can earn? Delhi-based content creator Devansh Tyagi tested the idea with a one-day experiment in Himachal Pradesh, setting up a “pahadon wali Maggi” stall on the scenic route to Sissu. By the end of the day, he sold around 125 plates priced between 100 (plain) and 125 (butter flavoured), earning nearly 24,000 in revenue. His Reel documenting the experiment also went viral, crossing 110 million views.

Content creator Devansh Tyagi tested the idea with a one-day experiment stall on the scenic route to Sissu, Himachal Pradesh. (Photos: Instagram/ devanshtyagi_)

‘Idea Came on a Trip’

“My friend was going to Himachal for a trip and asked me, ‘Do you wanna join?’ I said yes, and that’s when this challenge idea popped up,” Devansh recalls. “Pahadon wali Maggi is iconic for anyone heading to the mountains… I just wanted to document how much I could make in a day.”

Setting Up the Stall

“It’s not like you just arrive and open a stall, the local vendors do question you,” he shares. However, one shopkeeper allowed him to set up nearby. “I wanted it to be visually catchy… so I got Maggi packets, a chef’s hat, apron, tables, chairs, even proper dishes,” he adds.

Sales Pitch

As customers arrived, he went all in on the pitch: “Whenever people walked by, I would literally tell them, ‘This is the best Maggi you’re ever going to eat’,” he said, laughing. “I started at around 11am and by 5pm everything was sold out.”

Just testing ideas

An MBA graduate and finance professional, Devansh says his experiment was never meant to glorify leaving studies. “It was just to show that if you have an idea, and you put in effort, research and marketing, you can make it work,” he shares, adding,” Education and career are important, but so is exploring your interests... If you plan it well, nothing should stop you from trying something new.”

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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / How a Delhi-based creator made 24k in a day selling Maggi in hills
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