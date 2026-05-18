How a Delhi-based creator made 24k in a day selling Maggi in hills

Ever wondered how much a simple roadside Maggi stall can earn? Delhi-based content creator Devansh Tyagi tested the idea with a one-day experiment in Himachal Pradesh, setting up a “pahadon wali Maggi” stall on the scenic route to Sissu. By the end of the day, he sold around 125 plates priced between ₹100 (plain) and ₹125 (butter flavoured), earning nearly ₹24,000 in revenue. His Reel documenting the experiment also went viral, crossing 110 million views.

Content creator Devansh Tyagi tested the idea with a one-day experiment stall on the scenic route to Sissu, Himachal Pradesh. (Photos: Instagram/ devanshtyagi_)

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‘Idea Came on a Trip’

“My friend was going to Himachal for a trip and asked me, ‘Do you wanna join?’ I said yes, and that’s when this challenge idea popped up,” Devansh recalls. “Pahadon wali Maggi is iconic for anyone heading to the mountains… I just wanted to document how much I could make in a day.”

Setting Up the Stall

“It’s not like you just arrive and open a stall, the local vendors do question you,” he shares. However, one shopkeeper allowed him to set up nearby. “I wanted it to be visually catchy… so I got Maggi packets, a chef’s hat, apron, tables, chairs, even proper dishes,” he adds.

Sales Pitch

As customers arrived, he went all in on the pitch: “Whenever people walked by, I would literally tell them, ‘This is the best Maggi you’re ever going to eat’,” he said, laughing. “I started at around 11am and by 5pm everything was sold out.”

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{{^usCountry}} Total investment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Total investment {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the users curiosity about how much he invested in the Maggi business, Devansh says, “The packets and all the props like chairs and tables cost me around ₹6– ₹7k in total. That is what the total cost was to set up my shop.” He adds that fuel wasn’t included in the calculation: “I’m not counting fuel because this wasn’t a pure business trip. I was on a longer trip with friends, and this was just part of the experiment.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the users curiosity about how much he invested in the Maggi business, Devansh says, “The packets and all the props like chairs and tables cost me around ₹6– ₹7k in total. That is what the total cost was to set up my shop.” He adds that fuel wasn’t included in the calculation: “I’m not counting fuel because this wasn’t a pure business trip. I was on a longer trip with friends, and this was just part of the experiment.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Clarification on Stream Water Use {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clarification on Stream Water Use {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another detail that drew attention online was his use of nearby stream water to cook Maggi. “People were saying it’s dirty water, but it’s literally fresh stream water from the hills,” he shares, adding, “We were drinking it ourselves even without boiling. It was tasting fresh, there was no stench at all. And when we cooked Maggi in it, the water got boiled properly, so it’s safe.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another detail that drew attention online was his use of nearby stream water to cook Maggi. “People were saying it’s dirty water, but it’s literally fresh stream water from the hills,” he shares, adding, “We were drinking it ourselves even without boiling. It was tasting fresh, there was no stench at all. And when we cooked Maggi in it, the water got boiled properly, so it’s safe.” {{/usCountry}}

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Just testing ideas

An MBA graduate and finance professional, Devansh says his experiment was never meant to glorify leaving studies. “It was just to show that if you have an idea, and you put in effort, research and marketing, you can make it work,” he shares, adding,” Education and career are important, but so is exploring your interests... If you plan it well, nothing should stop you from trying something new.”

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