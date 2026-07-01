HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Bengal Mango Festival 2026
Where: Bangiya Samaj Bhawan, 405, Block C, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park)
When: July 1 to 5
Timing: Weekdays: 3pm to 9pm | Weekends: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Neo, Urban, Avatar: A Mythopoesis of the Contemporary Times – Artworks by Birendra Pani
Where: Seminar Halls, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg
When: July 1 to 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Riyaz Band Live
Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida
When: July 1
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#PlayDate
What: Mini Clay Planter – Sculpting Workshop
Where: Cafe Pink, Building No 21, Ground Floor, Hauz Khas Village (HKV)
When: July 1
Timing: 1.02 pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Stand-up In Hauz Khas – A Comedy Lineup Show Ft. Shreya Priyam Roy, Nishant Suri, Chirag Panjwani, and Shubham Pujari
Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village
When: July 1
Timing: 6.55 pm & 8.25pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction