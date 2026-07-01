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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Wednesday, July 1 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jul 01, 2026 2:04 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Bengal Mango Festival 2026

    Gram it: The Humayun's Tomb stands tall in the heart of the city as one among the 75 heritage monuments, approved by the Delhi cabinet under two schemes – the Delhi Chief Minister Monument Adoption Scheme and the Grant-in-Aid Scheme for Conservation, Restoration and Development Works of Monuments. The initiatives seek to improve visitor amenities at these protected sites while supporting technical conservation work. (Photo: AFP)
    Gram it: The Humayun's Tomb stands tall in the heart of the city as one among the 75 heritage monuments, approved by the Delhi cabinet under two schemes – the Delhi Chief Minister Monument Adoption Scheme and the Grant-in-Aid Scheme for Conservation, Restoration and Development Works of Monuments. The initiatives seek to improve visitor amenities at these protected sites while supporting technical conservation work. (Photo: AFP)

    Where: Bangiya Samaj Bhawan, 405, Block C, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park)

    When: July 1 to 5

    Timing: Weekdays: 3pm to 9pm | Weekends: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Neo, Urban, Avatar: A Mythopoesis of the Contemporary Times – Artworks by Birendra Pani

    Where: Seminar Halls, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg

    When: July 1 to 14

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Riyaz Band Live

    Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

    When: July 1

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Mini Clay Planter – Sculpting Workshop

    Where: Cafe Pink, Building No 21, Ground Floor, Hauz Khas Village (HKV)

    When: July 1

    Timing: 1.02 pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Stand-up In Hauz Khas – A Comedy Lineup Show Ft. Shreya Priyam Roy, Nishant Suri, Chirag Panjwani, and Shubham Pujari

    Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village

    When: July 1

    Timing: 6.55 pm & 8.25pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 1 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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