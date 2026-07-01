HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Bangiya Samaj Bhawan, 405, Block C, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park)

When: July 1 to 5

Timing: Weekdays: 3pm to 9pm | Weekends: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Neo, Urban, Avatar: A Mythopoesis of the Contemporary Times – Artworks by Birendra Pani