HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 28, 2025 11:11 PM IST

Saturday, March 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Millionaire India Tour ft Yo Yo Honey Singh

Catch it Live on Saturday, 1 March 2025
Catch it Live on Saturday, 1 March 2025

Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, IP Estate, ITO

When: March 1

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Gamchha – From the Ordinary to the Extraordinary

Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan

When: March 1 to 10

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Be Good #ForYou – Chapter 4

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: March 1

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Entry: 499 - 999

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Jukebox

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 1

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Siachen by Makarand Deshpande

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: March 1

Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Art for Hope – Season 4 | Melodies of Hope/Piano Recital ft Devanga Bidrum Kalita

Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: March 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Legends of Tomorrow | 27th Quaterly Baithak ft Azhar Shakeel (Violin) & Pt Sandeep Bhattacharjee

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: March 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Korean Karnival

Where: Wordmark, Sector 65, Gurugram

When: March 1 & 2

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

