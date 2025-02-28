HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 March 2025
Saturday, March 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Millionaire India Tour ft Yo Yo Honey Singh
Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, IP Estate, ITO
When: March 1
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Gamchha – From the Ordinary to the Extraordinary
Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan
When: March 1 to 10
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Be Good #ForYou – Chapter 4
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle
When: March 1
Timing: 11am to 10pm
Entry: ₹499 - ₹999
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival | Jukebox
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 1
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Siachen by Makarand Deshpande
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: March 1
Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Art for Hope – Season 4 | Melodies of Hope/Piano Recital ft Devanga Bidrum Kalita
Where: Travancore Palace New Delhi, 10A KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: March 1
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Legends of Tomorrow | 27th Quaterly Baithak ft Azhar Shakeel (Violin) & Pt Sandeep Bhattacharjee
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: March 1
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Korean Karnival
Where: Wordmark, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: March 1 & 2
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
