HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: A dramatic view of the clouds looming over Delhi's skyline after a downpour rain at MG Road, Gurugram, on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm for today.(Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)

What: Bharat Tex 2026 | Indie Haat – Indian Handloom & Handicraft Exhibition

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Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan

When: July 10 to 19

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Shraddhanjali – A Musical Tribute To Ustad Zafar Ahmed Khan of Dilli Gharana Ft. Sandhya Gupta, Malika Banerjee, Fareed Hassan & Azhar Shakeel

Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road

When: July 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Calm Waters, Rising Tide: Stability as the Foundation for Indian Ocean Growth (Speaker: Mahishini Colonne)

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

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{{^usCountry}} What: Bhaitak Ft Shoma Banerjee {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Bhaitak Ft Shoma Banerjee {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Where: The Immersion Room, E5, Market Road, DLF Phase 1, Sector 26-A, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Immersion Room, E5, Market Road, DLF Phase 1, Sector 26-A, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 10 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 10 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 7.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 7.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Phase- 1 (Rapid Metro) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Phase- 1 (Rapid Metro) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Workshop | Gold Foil Painting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Workshop | Gold Foil Painting {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Bekal Cafe, Plot 11, Unit 9, Block D, Golden I, Tech Zone 4, Amrapali Leisure Valley, Greater Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Bekal Cafe, Plot 11, Unit 9, Block D, Golden I, Tech Zone 4, Amrapali Leisure Valley, Greater Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 10 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 10 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 3pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 3pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 51-52 (Aqua & Blue Lines) #JustforLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 51-52 (Aqua & Blue Lines) #JustforLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Aise Kaise Ft. Amit Tandon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Aise Kaise Ft. Amit Tandon {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 10 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 10 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 4pm & 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 4pm & 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue Line and Violet Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue Line and Violet Line) {{/usCountry}}

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