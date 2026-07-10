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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Friday, July 10 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jul 10, 2026 12:19 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: A dramatic view of the clouds looming over Delhi's skyline after a downpour rain at MG Road, Gurugram, on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm for today.(Photo: Parveen Kumar/HT)

What: Bharat Tex 2026 | Indie Haat – Indian Handloom & Handicraft Exhibition

Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan

When: July 10 to 19

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Shraddhanjali – A Musical Tribute To Ustad Zafar Ahmed Khan of Dilli Gharana Ft. Sandhya Gupta, Malika Banerjee, Fareed Hassan & Azhar Shakeel

Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road

When: July 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Calm Waters, Rising Tide: Stability as the Foundation for Indian Ocean Growth (Speaker: Mahishini Colonne)

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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