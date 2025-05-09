Menu Explore
ByHT Correspondent
May 09, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Saturday, May 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged 

What: Ishwar 

Catch It Live on Saturday, 10 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Catch It Live on Saturday, 10 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House 

When: May 10 to 12  

Timing: 3pm & 7pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#ArtAttack 

What: A Moment in Modernity: Solo Show by Haren Thakur 

Where: Art Magnum, 60/2C, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Yusuf Sarai  

When: May 4 to June 30 

Timing: 11am to 7pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

 

#LitTalk 

What: Jal Hi Jeevan Hai – Water Conservation & Management 

Where: 

When: May 10 

Timing: 2.30pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: 

 

#JustForLaughs 

What: Halki Halki Fati ft Vikas Kush Sharma 

Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: May 10 

Timing: 9pm & 11.15pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)  

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Order! Order! – An Improv Comedy Special

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: May 10

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

 

#FleaSpree 

What: Handloom Saree Festival 

Where: Handloom Haat, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath 

When: May 9 to 17 

Timing: 11am to 8pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction  

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 May 2025
