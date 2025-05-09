HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 May 2025

#Staged
What: Ishwar
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: May 10 to 12
Timing: 3pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: A Moment in Modernity: Solo Show by Haren Thakur
Where: Art Magnum, 60/2C, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Yusuf Sarai
When: May 4 to June 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Jal Hi Jeevan Hai – Water Conservation & Management
Where:
When: May 10
Timing: 2.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station:
#JustForLaughs
What: Halki Halki Fati ft Vikas Kush Sharma
Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: May 10
Timing: 9pm & 11.15pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Order! Order! – An Improv Comedy Special
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: May 10
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Handloom Saree Festival
Where: Handloom Haat, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath
When: May 9 to 17
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)