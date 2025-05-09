HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 May 2025

#Staged What: Ishwar Catch It Live on Saturday, 10 May 2025. (Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: May 10 to 12

Timing: 3pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: A Moment in Modernity: Solo Show by Haren Thakur

Where: Art Magnum, 60/2C, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Yusuf Sarai

When: May 4 to June 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Jal Hi Jeevan Hai – Water Conservation & Management

Where:

When: May 10

Timing: 2.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station:

#JustForLaughs

What: Halki Halki Fati ft Vikas Kush Sharma

Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: May 10

Timing: 9pm & 11.15pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Order! Order! – An Improv Comedy Special

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: May 10

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Handloom Saree Festival

Where: Handloom Haat, 76, Atul Grove Road, Janpath

When: May 9 to 17

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

