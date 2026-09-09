HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 10, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp

Gram it: Clear blue skies over the Red Fort, following monsoon showers, show how air quality has improved across the Delhi-NCR region. Amid one such rare clear views of the city's skyline, it feels as if the Red Fort in Old Delhi is being taken for a ride! (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

What: Dance With Space – Bharatanatyam Ft. Malavika Sarukkai accompanied by Neela Sukhanya (Nattuvangam), Krithika Aravind (Vocal), Nellai Balaji (Mridangam), Venkat Subramaniam (Violin)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

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When: September 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Naram Lehja Ft. Kanha Kamboj – A Poetry And Storytelling Show

Where: House of AMP Comedy Club, Shop No 6, First Floor, Commercial Complex, Sector 76, Greater Noida

When: September 10

Timing: 7pm & 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 76 Metro Station (Aqua Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Raw Beauty And Mystic Power (The Alps and the Himalayas) – Artworks by Devdatta Padekar

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

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When: September 10 to 16

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Film Screening | Yura Was Here (Director: Sergey Malkin) & Morning Sunshine (Bobby Sarma Baruah)

Where: Russian House, 24, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House

When: September 10

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Coffee Painting

Where: Cafe Hawkers, Block L, 22 Radial Road (Near Odean Cinema), Connaught Place

When: September 10

Timing: 3.12pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

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#JustForLaughs

What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat Ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

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#FleaSpree

What: Dastkar Nature Bazaar 2026

Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

When: September 10 to 21

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: ₹50

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur & Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction