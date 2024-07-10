HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 July 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Between These Lines: In this Space I Root and GrowWhere: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen MargWhen: July 12 to 21Timing: 11am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #KhauDelhiWhat: Meghalaya Pineapple Festival 2024Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Kidwai NagarWhen: July 10 to 14Timing: 11am to 9pmEntry: ₹ ₹30Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines) #StepUpWhat: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Ritwika Ghosh Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road When: July 11 Timing: 7pm Entry: Free Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Humour Overdose ft Nishant Suri, Madhur Virli & Mohd SuhelWhere: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, SaketWhen: July 11Timing: 10pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: India Warehousing ShowWhere: Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), Sector 25, DwarkaWhen: July 11 to 13Timing: 9am to 6pmEntry: www.indiawarehousingshow.comNearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction