 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 July 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 July 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 10, 2024 08:16 PM IST

The day of July 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Between These Lines: In this Space I Root and Grow

Catch It Live on July 11
Catch It Live on July 11

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: July 12 to 21

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#KhauDelhi

What: Meghalaya Pineapple Festival 2024

Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Kidwai Nagar

When: July 10 to 14

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: 30

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

#StepUp

What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Ritwika Ghosh

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Humour Overdose ft Nishant Suri, Madhur Virli & Mohd Suhel

Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: July 11

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: India Warehousing Show

Where: Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), Sector 25, Dwarka

When: July 11 to 13

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Entry: www.indiawarehousingshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)



For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 July 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On