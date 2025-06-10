HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 June 2025

#Staged What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival 2025 | Bayen Catch It Live on Wednesday, 11 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road

When: June 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Baithak | Hindustani Classical Vocal recital ft Vaibhav Sakshi & Sitar recital ft Soumendra Goswami

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Summer Edition – An Exhibition of Contemporary Art

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: June 3 to 15

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Sukoon 2.0 ft Farhan Sabir

Where: Ministry of Sound, Gardens Galleria, C2 B, Sector 38A, Noida

When: June 11

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Lock The Box Book Fair

Where: Pacific Mall, Sector 21, Dwarka

When: June 6 to 15

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 21 (Blue Line)

#CineCall

What: Summer Sonata – A Festival of Opera, Ballet & Concert Films | Films of the Spirit – Windfall of Grace (India)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 11

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Inder Sahani – Live India Tour

Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: June 11

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

