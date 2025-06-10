Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 10, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Wednesday, June 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival 2025 | Bayen

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 11 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Wednesday, 11 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road

When: June 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#TuneIn 

What: Baithak | Hindustani Classical Vocal recital ft Vaibhav Sakshi & Sitar recital ft Soumendra Goswami 

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: June 11 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: Summer Edition – An Exhibition of Contemporary Art

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House 

When: June 3 to 15 

Timing: 11am to 8pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#TuneIn

What: Sukoon 2.0 ft Farhan Sabir

Where: Ministry of Sound, Gardens Galleria, C2 B, Sector 38A, Noida

When: June 11

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line) 

 

#DelhiTalkies

What: Lock The Box Book Fair

Where: Pacific Mall, Sector 21, Dwarka

When: June 6 to 15 

Timing: 11am to 10pm 

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 21 (Blue Line) 

 

#CineCall

What: Summer Sonata – A Festival of Opera, Ballet & Concert Films | Films of the Spirit – Windfall of Grace (India)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: June 11

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Inder Sahani – Live India Tour 

Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: June 11

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction  

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 June 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On