HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 June 2025
Wednesday, June 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival 2025 | Bayen
Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road
When: June 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Baithak | Hindustani Classical Vocal recital ft Vaibhav Sakshi & Sitar recital ft Soumendra Goswami
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Summer Edition – An Exhibition of Contemporary Art
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: June 3 to 15
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Sukoon 2.0 ft Farhan Sabir
Where: Ministry of Sound, Gardens Galleria, C2 B, Sector 38A, Noida
When: June 11
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Lock The Box Book Fair
Where: Pacific Mall, Sector 21, Dwarka
When: June 6 to 15
Timing: 11am to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 21 (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: Summer Sonata – A Festival of Opera, Ballet & Concert Films | Films of the Spirit – Windfall of Grace (India)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: June 11
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Inder Sahani – Live India Tour
Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: June 11
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)