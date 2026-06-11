HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall

Gram it: Fans don't just provide cool air but also come in handy to protect oneself. As the temperature in the Capital rose to 43 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, here's how a woman used not one but two hand fans to guard herself from the scorching sun. (Photo: Hemant Rawat/ANI)

What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Mover Montañas” (Moving Mountains) (Director: Alberto Velasco)

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Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

When: June 11

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#Staged

What: Badsoorat

Where: Bahumukh Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 11 to 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Sushi Making

Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village

When: June 11

Timing: 1pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Roster Delhi

Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: June 11

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

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{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line) & Vinoba Puri (Pink Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line) & Vinoba Puri (Pink Line) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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