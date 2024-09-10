 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 September 2024 - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 September 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 10, 2024 08:14 PM IST

The day of Sept 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Histories in the Making — Photographing Indian Monuments, 1855-1920

Catch It Live on 11 September 2024

Where: DAG, 22A Windsor Place, Janpath

When: August 31 to October 12

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Aarambh XXI | Hindustani Classical Vocal ft Saurabh Kadgaonkar

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Rajat Sood Live

Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: September 11

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Shimmer —The Festive Edit

Where: Police Mess, Railway Colony, Civil Lines

When: September 11

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On