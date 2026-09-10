HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 11, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

If you thought that most events are cancelled due to the BRICS Summit 2026, then you stand corrected! Here's where you can head out to enjoy your day while exploring the city's art and culture:

#TuneIn

Gram it: Bharat Mandapam is illuminated as Delhi gets ready to host the BRICS Summit 2026. This venue, along with other parts of the city are glowing with decorative lights ahead of the three-day Summit, scheduled from September 11 to 13. (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)

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What: In Case We Forgot India Tour Ft. The Yellow Diary

Where: X Live, Unit 802A, Global Foyer Mall, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: September 11

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack

What: In-Rhythm – Artworks by Bice Lazzari & Nasreen Mohamedi

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

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{{^usCountry}} When: September 9 to December 22 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: September 9 to December 22 {{/usCountry}}

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Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Punarāgama – Bharatanatyam Ft. Priyanka Raghuraman

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Bedazzle – Accessory Decoration

Where: Mom's Fresh Pot, Shop No. 33 & 40, First Floor, Global Heights, Sector 33, Sohna, Gurugram

When: September 11

Timing: 5pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: An Evening of Indian Classical Music Ft. Dr Avantika Sinha & Pt Umesh Kampoowale (Vocals) | Dr Raj Kumar Nahar & Jaishankar Mishra (Tabla) | Pt Damodar Lal Ghosh (Harmonium)

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Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | Law of Sexual Harassment at Workplace: Practice and Procedure by Amish Tandon (Discussants: Sunieta Ojha & N Venkatraman)

Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: September 11

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Bahuuu On Tour | Apeksha Agarwal

Where: Comedy Club is SCF 160, Basement, Huda Market, Sector 9, Faridabad

When: September 11

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Bata Chowk (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction