HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 April 2025

#TuneIn
What: India Music Festival - Javed Ali Live
Where: Pacific Outlet Mall, Jasola, Delhi
When: April 12
Timing: 8:00pm
Entry: ₹499 onwards
Nearest metro Station: Jasola Apollo (violet line)
#ArtAttack
What: Jyoti Bhatt: Through the Line and the Lens
Where: Latitude 28
When: April 12 to April 21
Timing: 10:30am to 7:00pm
Entry: Free
Nearest metro: Malviya Nagar (yellow line)
#Staged
What: Ruskin Bond’s The Blue Umbrella
Where: Epicentre, Gurgaon
When: April 12
Timing: 7:00pm
Entry: Rs. 300 onwards
Nearest Metro: Millennium City centre Gurugram (yellow line)
#CineCall
What: Film Southasia 2025| In Search of Ajantrik
Where: Arthshila Delhi, Okhla Phase II, Pocket B-19/1, New Delhi
When: April 12
Timing: 6:00pm
Entry: free
Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (violet line)
#StepUp
What: Kathika Cultural Experience
Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Sitaram Bazar, New Delhi
When: April 12
Timing: 11:30am
Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazaar (yellow line)
#Littalk
What: In Conversation- From soldier to storyteller
Where: Conference Room 2, IIC main building
When: April 12
Timing: 6:00pm
Entry : free
Nearest metro: JLN Stadium( Violet line) and Jor bagh (yellow line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Practice by Manik Mahna
Where: The Laugh Store,Vegas Mall, Delhi
When: April 12
Timing: 8:00pm
Entry: Rs. 799
Nearest Metro: Dwarka sector 14( blue line)