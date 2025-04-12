Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 April 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 12, 2025 10:51 AM IST

Saturday, April 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: India Music Festival - Javed Ali Live

Where: Pacific Outlet Mall, Jasola, Delhi

When: April 12

Timing: 8:00pm

Entry: 499 onwards

Nearest metro Station: Jasola Apollo (violet line)

#ArtAttack

What: Jyoti Bhatt: Through the Line and the Lens

Where: Latitude 28

When: April 12 to April 21

Timing: 10:30am to 7:00pm

Entry: Free

Nearest metro: Malviya Nagar (yellow line)

#Staged

What: Ruskin Bond’s The Blue Umbrella

Where: Epicentre, Gurgaon

When: April 12

Timing: 7:00pm

Entry: Rs. 300 onwards

Nearest Metro: Millennium City centre Gurugram (yellow line)

#CineCall

What: Film Southasia 2025| In Search of Ajantrik

Where: Arthshila Delhi, Okhla Phase II, Pocket B-19/1, New Delhi

When: April 12

Timing: 6:00pm

Entry: free

Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (violet line)

#StepUp

What: Kathika Cultural Experience

Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Sitaram Bazar, New Delhi

When: April 12

Timing: 11:30am

Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazaar (yellow line)

#Littalk

What: In Conversation- From soldier to storyteller

Where: Conference Room 2, IIC main building

When: April 12

Timing: 6:00pm

Entry : free

Nearest metro: JLN Stadium( Violet line) and Jor bagh (yellow line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Practice by Manik Mahna

Where: The Laugh Store,Vegas Mall, Delhi

When: April 12

Timing: 8:00pm

Entry: Rs. 799

Nearest Metro: Dwarka sector 14( blue line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
