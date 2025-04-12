HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 April 2025

#TuneIn What: India Music Festival - Javed Ali Live Catch It Live on Friday, 20 March 2025.

Where: Pacific Outlet Mall, Jasola, Delhi

When: April 12

Timing: 8:00pm

Entry: ₹499 onwards

Nearest metro Station: Jasola Apollo (violet line)

#ArtAttack

What: Jyoti Bhatt: Through the Line and the Lens

Where: Latitude 28

When: April 12 to April 21

Timing: 10:30am to 7:00pm

Entry: Free

Nearest metro: Malviya Nagar (yellow line)

#Staged

What: Ruskin Bond’s The Blue Umbrella

Where: Epicentre, Gurgaon

When: April 12

Timing: 7:00pm

Entry: Rs. 300 onwards

Nearest Metro: Millennium City centre Gurugram (yellow line)

#CineCall

What: Film Southasia 2025| In Search of Ajantrik

Where: Arthshila Delhi, Okhla Phase II, Pocket B-19/1, New Delhi

When: April 12

Timing: 6:00pm

Entry: free

Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (violet line)

#StepUp

What: Kathika Cultural Experience

Where: Kathika Cultural Centre, Sitaram Bazar, New Delhi

When: April 12

Timing: 11:30am

Nearest Metro Station: Chawri Bazaar (yellow line)

#Littalk

What: In Conversation- From soldier to storyteller

Where: Conference Room 2, IIC main building

When: April 12

Timing: 6:00pm

Entry : free

Nearest metro: JLN Stadium( Violet line) and Jor bagh (yellow line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Practice by Manik Mahna

Where: The Laugh Store,Vegas Mall, Delhi

When: April 12

Timing: 8:00pm

Entry: Rs. 799

Nearest Metro: Dwarka sector 14( blue line)

