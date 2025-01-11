HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 January 2025
Sunday, Jan 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: The Burrah Project 3.0 | Ammy Virk Live
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (Gate 5), India Gate Circle
When: January 11 & 12
Timing: 2pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: Pehle Aap
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 12
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Swami Haridas-Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav 2025 | Kathak recital ft Uma Sharma
Where: Sir Shankar Lal Hall, Modern School, Barakhamba Road
When: January 10 to 12
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Aurum Lazuli – Remen Chopra W VanDerVaart
Where: Nature Morte, A-7 Poorvi Marg, Block A, Vasant Vihar
When: January 12 to February 15
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Vipul Goyal - Unleashed
Where: Noor by Khubani, Gardens Galleria Mall, 105, Sector 38, Noida
When: January 12
Timing: 6.15pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Dastkar – Craft & Design
Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhattarpur
When: January 10 to 16
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹40
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)