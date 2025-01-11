Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 January 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 11, 2025 11:11 PM IST

Sunday, Jan 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: The Burrah Project 3.0 | Ammy Virk Live

Catch It Live on Sunday, 12 January 2025
Catch It Live on Sunday, 12 January 2025

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (Gate 5), India Gate Circle

When: January 11 & 12

Timing: 2pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: Pehle Aap

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 12

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Swami Haridas-Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav 2025 | Kathak recital ft Uma Sharma

Where: Sir Shankar Lal Hall, Modern School, Barakhamba Road

When: January 10 to 12

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Aurum Lazuli – Remen Chopra W VanDerVaart

Where: Nature Morte, A-7 Poorvi Marg, Block A, Vasant Vihar

When: January 12 to February 15

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Vipul Goyal - Unleashed

Where: Noor by Khubani, Gardens Galleria Mall, 105, Sector 38, Noida

When: January 12

Timing: 6.15pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Dastkar – Craft & Design

Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhattarpur

When: January 10 to 16

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: 40

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On