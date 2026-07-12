HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn

Gram it: A man was spotted feeding pigeons under an overcast sky, near Rajghat on Saturday. As Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7°C, the weather department stated that dry spell is likely to continue with the temperature expected to range between 37°C and 39°C for today. (Photo: Raj K Raj / HT)

What: Kun Faya Kun Ft. Nizami Bandhu – Sufi Night

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Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 12

Timing: 4pm & & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Artists’ Picnic

Where: Lodhi Garden, E 70, Block E, Lodhi Estate

When: July 12

Timing: 5pm to 7.30pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Symphony of Sinners (Writer & Director: Kamal Kishore Pal)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Todermal Road Area, Mandi House

When: July 12

Timing: 5:30pm & & 7:30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

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{{^usCountry}} What: The Sunday Mystery Club {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: The Sunday Mystery Club {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Chapters Bookstore, Unit 008, Ground Floor, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Chapters Bookstore, Unit 008, Ground Floor, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 12 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 12 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 5pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 5pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Register here {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Register here {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line) #ArtAttack {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line) #ArtAttack {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Umbra: At an Ancestral Threshold – Artworks by Rohit Suresh Varekar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Umbra: At an Ancestral Threshold – Artworks by Rohit Suresh Varekar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Gallerie Nvya, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Gallerie Nvya, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 11 to August 31 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 11 to August 31 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Soul Strings Project: Mehfil {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Soul Strings Project: Mehfil {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Chor Bizzare, Hotel Broadway, 4/15A, Asaf Ali Rd, Chatta Lal Miya, Chandni Mahal, Chandni Chowk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Chor Bizzare, Hotel Broadway, 4/15A, Asaf Ali Rd, Chatta Lal Miya, Chandni Mahal, Chandni Chowk {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 12 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 12 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Register here {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Register here {{/usCountry}}

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Nearest Metro Station: Chandni Chowk (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal (Director: P Sushila Mehra)

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Road

When: July 12

Timing: 7 pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Clay Modelling Workshop

Where: Costa Coffee Galleria, SG 103, Ground Floor, DLF Galleria Shopping Complex, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram

When: July 12

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: IFCCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Talk Show: Poetry & Comedy Night Ft. Maheep Singh, Azhar Iqbal, Ashhar Hauqe

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 12

Timing: 7 pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

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Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Fairytale’ss Bride – A Luxury Wedding Exhibition

Where: Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram

When: July 12

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Call to register: 9810163956, 8826996872

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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