HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 June 2025
Thursday, June 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Sanjhaa – Vivaah Shikhandi Ka
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: June 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Sufiyana Shaam ft Ali Sabri Brothers
Where: 21 Shots – Skybar & Brewery, Sector 55, Gurugram
When: June 12
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro)
#Staged
What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival 2025 | Bayen
Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road
When: June 12
Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Maritime Knowledge Series | Arctic: Routes, Resources and Services ft Vijay Sakhuja
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 12
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Summer Festival of Music | Carnatic & Hindustani Classical Instruments Recital & Dhrupad Recital ft Pt Radha Govind Das
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 12
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kenny Sebastian – A Crowd Work Show
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 12
Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)