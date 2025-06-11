Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 11, 2025 10:26 PM IST

Thursday, June 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: Sanjhaa – Vivaah Shikhandi Ka

Catch It Live on Thursday, 12 June 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Thursday, 12 June 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: June 12

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#TuneIn

What: Sufiyana Shaam ft Ali Sabri Brothers

Where: 21 Shots – Skybar & Brewery, Sector 55, Gurugram

When: June 12

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro)  

 

#Staged 

What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival 2025 | Bayen 

Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road 

When: June 12

Timing: 3.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#LitTalk 

What: Maritime Knowledge Series | Arctic: Routes, Resources and Services ft Vijay Sakhuja 

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: June 12 

Timing: 7pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)  

 

#TuneIn 

What: Summer Festival of Music | Carnatic & Hindustani Classical Instruments Recital & Dhrupad Recital ft Pt Radha Govind Das

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: June 12 

Timing: 5.30pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Kenny Sebastian – A Crowd Work Show

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 12

Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

