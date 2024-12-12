HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 December 2024
The day of Dec 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: Jashn-e-Rekhta | Ek Sufiyana Shaam ft Kailash Kher & Kailasa Live
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate No 1), Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road
When: December 13
Timing: 7.30pm to 9.30pm
Entry: www.jashnerekhta.org
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: The Playboy Of The Western World
Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama (NSD), Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: December 13 & 14
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Desi Oon
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: December 13 to 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Dastan-e-Astana-e-Nizamuddin
Where: Garden Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery
When: December 13
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Tunes of Tradition | Mame Khan Live
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: December 13
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Divya Kala Mela
Where: Kartavya Path (Near Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Statue), India Gate
When: December 12 to 22
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Tara Sitara | Aastha Gill Performing Live
Where: Khubani, Andaz, Hospitality District Delhi, Aerocity
When: December 13
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Orange)