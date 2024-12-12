HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 December 2024

#TuneIn What: Jashn-e-Rekhta | Ek Sufiyana Shaam ft Kailash Kher & Kailasa Live Catch It Live on Friday, 13 December 2024

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate No 1), Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road

When: December 13

Timing: 7.30pm to 9.30pm

Entry: www.jashnerekhta.org

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: The Playboy Of The Western World

Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama (NSD), Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: December 13 & 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Desi Oon

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: December 13 to 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Dastan-e-Astana-e-Nizamuddin

Where: Garden Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery

When: December 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Tunes of Tradition | Mame Khan Live

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: December 13

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Divya Kala Mela

Where: Kartavya Path (Near Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Statue), India Gate

When: December 12 to 22

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Tara Sitara | Aastha Gill Performing Live

Where: Khubani, Andaz, Hospitality District Delhi, Aerocity

When: December 13

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Orange)

