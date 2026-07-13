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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Monday, July 13 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Updated on: Jul 13, 2026 04:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#ArtAttack

Gram it: A common grass yellow butterfly perches on a flower at the Aravali Hill range, in Gurugram. Meanwhile, the Zoo in Delhi organised a Butterfly and Dragonfly Walk on Sunday, where 21 participants documented 12 butterfly species. (Photo: PTI)

What: Parampara: An Exhibition of Indian Traditional Art

Where: Art Life Gallery, C-97, Sector 44, Noida

When: July 13 to August 14

Timing: 12pm to 1pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden Noida (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Akash Rastogi Live

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: July 13

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#CineCall

What: Magazine (Director: Shubham Sanjay Shevade)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Still Exceptional? India's Democracy in Comparative and Historical Perspective (Speaker: Ashutosh Varshney | Moderator: Yamini Aiyar)

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 13

Timing: 6.30pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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