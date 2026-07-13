HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack

Gram it: A common grass yellow butterfly perches on a flower at the Aravali Hill range, in Gurugram. Meanwhile, the Zoo in Delhi organised a Butterfly and Dragonfly Walk on Sunday, where 21 participants documented 12 butterfly species. (Photo: PTI)

What: Parampara: An Exhibition of Indian Traditional Art

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Where: Art Life Gallery, C-97, Sector 44, Noida

When: July 13 to August 14

Timing: 12pm to 1pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden Noida (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Akash Rastogi Live

Where: Studio XO, BPTP Capital City, Plot No 2, Sector 94, Noida

When: July 13

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#CineCall

What: Magazine (Director: Shubham Sanjay Shevade)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Still Exceptional? India's Democracy in Comparative and Historical Perspective (Speaker: Ashutosh Varshney | Moderator: Yamini Aiyar)

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When: July 13 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 13 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Weave The Future 4.0: Mann Ki Marammat – Cloth Repairing Workshop {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Weave The Future 4.0: Mann Ki Marammat – Cloth Repairing Workshop {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 11 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 11 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Register here {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Register here {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Greening of the Maritime Sector: Opportunities for the National Green Hydrogen Mission (Speaker: Abhay Bakre) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Greening of the Maritime Sector: Opportunities for the National Green Hydrogen Mission (Speaker: Abhay Bakre) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 13 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 13 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat Ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat Ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi {{/usCountry}}

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Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 13

Timing: 6.30pm & 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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