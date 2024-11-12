HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 November 2024

#ArtAttack
What: Contours of Delhi
Where: Travancore House, KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: November 12 & 13
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: European Union Film Festival | Animal
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: November 13
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Pandavani Folk Songs ft Sampriya Pooja
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 13
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Vivek Samtani Live
Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram
When: November 13
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: National Silk Expo
Where: International Trade Expo Centre, A-11 Expo Drive, NH 24, Sector 62, Noida
When: November 8 to 13
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)