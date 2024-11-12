HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 November 2024

#ArtAttack What: Contours of Delhi Catch It Live on 13 November 2024

Where: Travancore House, KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: November 12 & 13

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: European Union Film Festival | Animal

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: November 13

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Pandavani Folk Songs ft Sampriya Pooja

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Vivek Samtani Live

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: November 13

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: National Silk Expo

Where: International Trade Expo Centre, A-11 Expo Drive, NH 24, Sector 62, Noida

When: November 8 to 13

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction