HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 August 2025
Friday, August 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi-NCR's culture. Before you plan Independence Day outing, check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Hamaara Itihaas Archives of Freedom Fighters
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: August 9 to 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Project DNOX Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: August 15
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Taj Mahal Ka Tender
Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg
When: August 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Sufiyana Shaam ft Ali Sabri Brothers
Where: 21 Shots Skybar & Brewery, Metro World Mall, District Centre, Sector 55-56, Gurugram
When: August 15
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: PS – I Love You by Pranav Sharma
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: August 15
Timing: 2pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Independence Day Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden
When: August 14 to 17
Timing: 11am to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Tagore Garden (Blue Line)