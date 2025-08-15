Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 10:31 am IST

Friday, August 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi-NCR's culture. Before you plan Independence Day outing, check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Hamaara Itihaas Archives of Freedom Fighters

Catch It Live on Friday, 15 August 2025.(Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: August 9 to 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Project DNOX Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: August 15

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Taj Mahal Ka Tender

Where: NCUI Auditorium & Convention Centre, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg

When: August 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Sufiyana Shaam ft Ali Sabri Brothers

Where: 21 Shots Skybar & Brewery, Metro World Mall, District Centre, Sector 55-56, Gurugram

When: August 15

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: PS – I Love You by Pranav Sharma

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 15

Timing: 2pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Independence Day Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden

When: August 14 to 17

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Tagore Garden (Blue Line)

